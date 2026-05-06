City set to commence annual employment survey

The City of Guelph is set to conduct its annual employment survey. Information collected through this survey will help the City identify employment trends and guide our team in developing programs and services that strengthen and sustain our local business community.

The survey will begin on Monday, May 11 and continue throughout the summer until the end of August. Staff will be visiting businesses in person over the coming weeks as part of this process. The survey is optional. However, businesses are encouraged to share as much information as possible to help with this research.

All information collected is stored and shared in accordance with the municipal privacy legislation and requirements.

More information about the survey, can be found on Employment survey – City of Guelph

For more information

Allison Nap

Economic Development Officer

Economic Development and Tourism

Infrastructure, Development and Environment

City of Guelph

[email protected]