City invests $543,500 in local organizations through community grant program

Guelph, Ont., May 19, 2026 – The City is investing $543,500 in community wellbeing through its Community Grant Program. This funding will help 76 local organizations deliver programs that enhance economic prosperity and improve quality of life in Guelph. This year, the total amount awarded reached $543,500, thanks to an additional $30,000 awarded through City fee reimbursements.

This investment advances the City’s Future Guelph Strategic Plan and supports grassroots and nonprofit partners to expand programs and services that create new opportunities and foster a safer, more connected community.

This year, the program received 82 applications in total. Despite a high demand, the City awarded 76 organizations this round. Of which 59 are new recipients and 17 are continuing to receive multi-year funding awarded in previous years.

“We’re very proud to support these organizations as they help create a healthier, more inclusive, and more resilient Guelph,” said Alex Goss, manager of Equity and Community Investment, City of Guelph. “The City remains committed to strengthening our local economy and enhancing community wellbeing. Hence, we’re thrilled to support these groups to deliver essential programs and reach people in ways that matter.”

Together, all 76 projects will address a diverse range of community needs, from social services to arts, culture, and community connection.

Visit guelph.ca to view the full list of funded organisations and projects. The City thanks all local partners helping to make Guelph a caring and vibrant place to live, work and play. The 2026 applications for the community grant will return this fall on the Community grants page.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph