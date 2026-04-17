Expression of Interest – Climate Action Community Benefit Agreement

The City of Guelph is inviting eligible not‑for‑profit organizations to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to partner with the City through a Community Benefit Agreement (CBA) in support of the Community Call to Climate Action.

The selected partner will convene, facilitate, and support a series of climate‑focused working groups. These groups will bring together community members, organizations, businesses, and institutions to explore opportunities, identify gaps, and help inform future climate actions in Guelph.

The City is using an Expression of Interest process to ensure a fair and transparent way to identify the organization best suited to deliver this work.

More information about the opportunity, including eligibility requirements and how to submit an Expression of Interest, is available here. A plain text copy of the CBA proposal template can be found here (docx).

What is a Community Benefit Agreement?

A Community Benefit Agreement (CBA) is a city-led strategic partnership with a community organization that directly supports departmental and corporate priorities. CBAs are designed around the purpose of the work—what needs to be achieved on behalf of the city. They formalize expectations between the department and the community organization for how outcomes will be delivered, monitored, and reported on. A CBA is not a grant.

If selected, the organization receives CBA funding to deliver City-defined service activities.

For more information

Alex Goss

Manager, Equity and Community Investment

[email protected]

519‑223‑0044