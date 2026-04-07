Doors Open Guelph returns with free tours around the city!

Doors Open Guelph invites community to discover some of the city’s most intriguing and inspiring places

Guelph, Ont., ​April 7, 2026​ – Doors Open Guelph returns Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., inviting community to step inside a remarkable mix of heritage buildings, community spaces, places of worship, creative businesses and environmentally-minded homes across the city.

This year’s lineup includes well-loved institutions as well as distinctive spaces that many people have never had a chance to explore. The 2026 sites show how Guelph is growing and changing, while staying connected to its history.

This year’s program will also include Trails Open, featuring the Reformatory Side Trail, offering participants another way to experience Guelph’s stories through the landscape.

“Doors Open is a chance to see the city differently,” said Tammy Adkin, Manager, Museums and Culture at the City of Guelph. “It invites us to be curious about the buildings and spaces we might pass every day, and to discover the stories, work, and communities behind them.”

Doors Open 2026 lineup

Tours and interactive experiences run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Hammond Museum of Radio, 595 Southgate Drive

Diyode Community Workshop, 700 York Road

Restoration Design, 24 Hayes Avenue East

Slinky Swellness, 26 Boult Avenue

Guelph Fire Station #5, 380 Elizabeth St.

Royal City Mission, 50 Quebec St.

Central School, 97 Dublin St. N.

The Masjid – Muslim Society of Guelph, 286 Water Street

eMERGE Guelph Sustainability Home 1, 4 Honey Crescent

eMERGE Guelph Sustainability Home 2, 51 Exhibition St.

Trails Open: Reformatory Side Trail, 785 York Road

Learn more about the locations and how to participate on the Guelph page of the Doors Open Ontario website.

No registration required. Free to attend. Just show up to the site you wish to visit!

About Doors Open

Presented as part of the province-wide Doors Open Ontario program, this event offers free public access to sites that help tell the story of Guelph’s architecture, community life, innovation, history and local character. Initiated locally in 2002 and coordinated for 20 years by the Guelph Arts Council, Doors Open Guelph is now presented by the City of Guelph with support from community partners. It is part of the province-wide Doors Open Ontario program coordinated by the Ontario Heritage Trust.

Strategic Communications

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City of Guelph