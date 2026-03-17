Curious about Downtown construction? Visit our construction information fair on March 25!

Guelph, ON., March 17, 2026 – Big changes are coming to our Downtown as we begin construction on March 30 on Wyndham Street as part of our Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP).

On March 25, we’re hosting a Downtown Infrastructure Construction Information Fair to inform our community about upcoming work in our Downtown. This work focuses on the reconstruction of Wyndham Street, from Wellington Street East to Woolwich Street.

Downtown Infrastructure Construction Information Fair

At this drop-in event, we will have booths and displays on the following topics:

Final design changes to waste containers following construction.

Construction timing.

How to get around by car, bus and by foot.

How you can stay on top of impacted construction areas.

Services available to businesses like delivery assistance and waste pick up.

Meet the project and construction team.

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 12 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Marg MacKinnon Room and the Galleria, Guelph City Hall

Whether you live, work, or visit Downtown, we encourage you to come by and stay informed.

Stay connected

If you can’t make it on March 25, there are lots of opportunities to learn more about what construction looks like and to talk with the project team.

Project page: Visit the Wyndham Street Reconstruction project page for updates, background information, and project details.

Visit the Wyndham Street Reconstruction project page for updates, background information, and project details. Visit our project office: Stop by our office located at 42 Wyndham Street North, Suite 202 to ask questions and learn more about the project. Our Downtown Ambassador has open office hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you’d like to book a time outside of these hours, please contact [email protected] .

Stop by our office located at 42 Wyndham Street North, Suite 202 to ask questions and learn more about the project. Our Downtown Ambassador has open office hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you’d like to book a time outside of these hours, please contact . Diggable Downlow : Your one stop source for timely updates, details about upcoming events and feedback opportunities, and what’s on the horizon for the project. You can also submit questions directly to the Project Team.

Your one stop source for timely updates, details about upcoming events and feedback opportunities, and what’s on the horizon for the project. You can also submit questions directly to the Project Team. Monthly construction cafes : Join us on the third Thursday of each month for coffee and conversation. Share your thoughts, ask questions and meet the team. Our location changes each month, so check the link for this month’s location.

Join us on the third Thursday of each month for coffee and conversation. Share your thoughts, ask questions and meet the team. Our location changes each month, so check the link for this month’s location. Downtown Newsletter: Subscribe to our monthly newsletter that provides updates on everything happening Downtown, opportunities for engagement and updates on projects.

For more information

Reg Russwurm, Manager, Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2765

[email protected]