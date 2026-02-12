Proposed development in your community

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

10:00 a.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

About the planning application(s)

70 Fountain Street E (File: OZS26-001) – Ward 2

The subject lands are located in Downtown Guelph and have an approximate lot area of 2,030 square metres (0.2 ha). The lands have frontage along three streets – Fountain Street East, Farquhar Street, and Wyndham Street South. The subject lands are currently occupied by a three-storey office building with surface parking at the rear which is proposed to be demolished to facilitate the redevelopment.

An Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment is proposed permit the development of a 24-storey, mixed-use building comprising approximately 440 square metres of ground-floor retail space with five stacked townhouse-style units integrated into the building’s podium at the lower and upper ground floors and a residential tower above containing 419 purpose-built rental dwelling units which will range from studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units on the subject lands.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Kanchan Ghadge

Project Manager, Planning

519-837-5616 Ext. 2563

[email protected]

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, February 27, 2026 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Dylan McMahon, Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]