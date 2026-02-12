Proposed development in your community

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

10:00 a.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

About the planning application(s)

328 Victoria Road South and 588 Stone Road East (File: OZS26-002) – Ward 1

Complete applications for Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments have been received for the subject lands from MHBC Planning Limited, on behalf of the owner, Fusion Homes. The subject lands are identified as Block Plan Areas 1 and 2, in the Guelph Innovation District (GID) Secondary Plan. The Block 1 and 2 lands are approximately 116 hectares and are located at the north-east corner of Victoria Road South and Stone Road East.

The subject lands are designated Mixed-Use Corridor (GID), Residential, Open Space and Park, Proposed Park, Future City Streets, Employment Mixed-Use 1, Employment Mixed-Use 2 and Significant Natural Areas and Natural Areas on Schedule B of the Guelph Innovation District Secondary Plan Land Use schedule. Amendments are proposed to the Secondary Plan text and schedules to align with the schedule changes made through Official Plan Amendment 80 (OPA 80) and through Council approval of the Block Plan. The proposed Draft Official Plan Amendment also proposes site-specific policies to facilitate the proposed development.

The subject lands are currently zoned “Urban Reserve 1” (UR.1) and “Natural Heritage System” (NHS), according to City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended. The UR.1 Zone identifies lands which are subject to development constraints or require further study. The NHS Zone is intended to protect natural heritage features, provide open space for leisure, and to prohibit development in the floodway. A Zoning By-law amendment is required for subject lands to establish a zoning framework on the lands, which will implement the permitted uses of the GID Secondary Plan and implement the associated proposed Draft Plan of Subdivision, which includes approximately 4,544 dwelling units.

The purpose of the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment is to change the zoning on the subject lands from UR.1 to the following Zones:

Low Density Residential 2 (RL.2)

Medium Density Residential 6 (RM.6)

Site-specific Medium Density Residential 6 (RM.6-XX1)

Site-specific Mixed-use Corridor (MUC-XX1)

Site-specific Mixed-use Corridor (MUC-XX2)

Site-specific Mixed-use Corridor (MUC-XX3)

Site-specific Mixed-Use Corridor (MUC-XX4)

Community Park (CP)

Neighbourhood Park (NP)

Site-specific Neighbourhood Park (NP-XX1)

Site-specific Neighbourhood Park (NP-XX2)

Urban Square (US)

Employment Mixed-use 1 (EMU.1)

Employment Mixed-use 2 (EMU.2)

Open Space (OS)

Natural Heritage System (NHS)

The proposed Zoning By-law amendment also proposes to modify the limits of the NHS Zone to reflect the findings of the Environmental Impact Study.

The subject lands are also subject to a proposed Draft Plan of Subdivision application (file 23T-26501).

The Planner to contact for this application:

Lindsay Sulatycki

Senior Planner

519-837-5616 Ext. 3313

[email protected]

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may pre-register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for this application are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, February 27, 2026 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Dylan McMahon, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]