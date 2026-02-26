Court decision reinforces owner and landlord responsibility for fire safety

Conviction of Fire Code offences resulted in severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment



Guelph, Ont., February 26, 2026 – A fatal 2024 fire, in which two occupants died tragically in a rental home with no working smoke alarms, has resulted in charges for two landlords.



“Through collaboration with the Office of the Fire Marshal, Guelph Fire Department, Guelph Police and Legal and Court Services, a successful prosecution resulted in significant penalties of $37,500 in fines, two-year probation for both homeowners, and 50 days of consecutive incarceration for one of the homeowners,” said Jennifer Charles, General Manager, Legal and Court Services and City Solicitor’s Office.

“Incarceration for fire safety offences is not common. This result demonstrates dedication to public safety and is an example of fair justice application of sentencing principles. We hope the decision will serve as public education, showing other property owners the importance of fire prevention and life safety measures and the seriousness of their legal obligations under the Fire Code,” said Charles.



During the investigation, the Guelph Fire Department inspected all townhouses in the complex where the fire occurred. Investigators found seven units either lacked functioning smoke alarms or had them removed, four units did not have carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, and 14 units were unoccupied or nobody answered. The other units were equipped with both smoke and CO alarms.



“On behalf of the Office of the Fire Marshal, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the Blei-Niebler family and all those affected by this tragic loss of life. This incident sends a clear message to every landlord and property owner in Ontario: you are legally responsible for ensuring that there are working smoke alarms on every storey of your properties, and outside all sleeping areas,” said John McBeth, Acting Fire Marshal.



Smoke alarms must also be maintained in accordance with the Ontario Fire Code. In buildings with attached garages and/or fuel-fired appliances, the additional requirement to install working carbon monoxide alarms on every storey and outside sleeping areas also applies. When landlords and property owners fail to meet these obligations, they are not only breaking the law, they are also putting lives at risk. Only a working smoke and CO alarm will give you early warning to help you escape in the event of an emergency.

“This tragic incident demonstrates that the courts may impose significant penalties when Fire Code violations are committed,” McBeth continued. “The Office of the Fire Marshal will continue to work closely with Ontario’s fire services and our justice partners to hold those accountable who disregard fire safety laws. No family should have to endure a tragedy like this.”



“This unprecedented sentence clearly communicates to all landlords in Guelph that they are responsible for complying with the Ontario Fire Code. Ensuring tenant safety is both an ethical obligation and a legal requirement for landlords,” said Guelph Fire Chief Steven Goode.



“The City of Guelph’s zero-tolerance policy for smoke alarm violations results in automatic fines or legal action against property owners who fail to have working smoke alarms on every storey and outside every sleeping area,” said Chief Goode.



Recent changes to Ontario’s Fire Code as of January 2026



The City of Guelph Fire Department reminds residents of the recent 2026 changes to Ontario’s Fire Code. Under the new rules, CO alarms must be installed near all bedrooms and on every storey of homes, including storeys that do not have sleeping areas, in any home that has:



• A fuel-burning appliance (like a furnace, water heater, or stove that uses natural gas, propane, oil, or wood)

• A fireplace

• An attached garage

• Air for heating that comes from a fuel-burning appliance not contained within the home (e.g., an appliance in a utility shed).

Additional requirements are in place for owners, landlords, and operators of existing multi-unit residential (i.e. apartment buildings) and care occupancy buildings (i.e. group homes, care facilities, etc.).



