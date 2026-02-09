Calling all gardeners: New community gardens are coming to Guelph!

Have your say by February 27, 2026

February 9, 2026 – Got a green thumb? Two new community gardens are coming to Guelph and we’d like to hear your thoughts about how they’ll take shape. The first community garden, still in its planning stage, is proposed for Exhibition Park, and the second garden will be planted in Courtney, Goines and Malott Park in the spring.

Exhibition Park community garden

A new community garden is proposed for Exhibition Park to accommodate the needs of the current community group involved in the Guelph Tool Library’s GROW Garden project. This project works to maintain a community garden that donates 50 per cent of the produce grown to local food pantries and food security programs.

If approved, the community garden will begin development in fall 2026. A partial opening for gardeners is expected in late summer 2026, with garden completion and full‑season access planned for spring 2027.

Although this community garden group is already established, new members are always welcome. Please share your feedback on the new location of the garden and your overall thoughts.

Proposed location map

Courtney, Goines and Malott Park community garden

The Courtney, Goines and Malott Park community garden has already been approved for future gardening use. The location in the park was picked based on the City’s Natural Heritage Action Plan (NHAP), ensuring the protection of the natural environment and wildlife in the adjacent natural area.

During park redevelopment in 2024, the Courtney, Goines and Malott Park (previously Dallan Park) was reviewed under the Community Garden Policy and identified as a suitable site for a community garden. We’re now ready to hear your thoughts and ideas for how this garden will take shape.

Location map

About Guelph’s community gardens

The community garden program encourages volunteers to use City parks and other public spaces as locations for fruit, vegetable and pollinator gardens that benefit the community.

If you’re interested in becoming a community garden volunteer or learning more about the community gardens program, visit guelph.ca/communitygardens.

For more information

Miranda Burton

Community Stewardship Coordinator

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

[email protected]

Or

Dave Beaton

Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]