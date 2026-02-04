2026 budgets finalized for Guelph’s local boards and shared services

Guelph, Ont., February 4, 2026 – Today, Guelph’s local boards and shared services (LBSS) presented their updated 2026 budgets at a special meeting of Council. The LBSS net tax levy increase of 4.40 per cent represents a significant investment in community well-being, safety, and cultural services.

“As separate entities, local boards and shared services agencies, not City Council, are solely responsible for overseeing these budgets,” commented City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “For the first time since 2020, these combined outside tax levy impacts are higher than the City services portion, which Council confirmed for 2026 with a tax levy impact of 3.36 per cent. I’d like to thank these groups for the excellent work they provide our City and acknowledge that they took extra time to reexamine their budgets and, in some cases, find further savings.”

“Like other communities, municipalities are carrying additional property tax burdens that are directly related to provincial legislation, especially in the areas of policing,” Guthrie continued. “The consequences of further underfunding and downloading of social issues to municipalities, specifically concerning mental health and homelessness, has a significant impact. The City’s ongoing advocacy to the provincial and federal governments is focused on reducing this unfair tax inequity.”

“Budgetary impacts reflect the growing needs in our community compounded with the economic and legislative realities that public sector agencies across the province are facing” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer. “The City values our partnerships with all of these organizations. Together, we’re working hard to optimize service delivery and leverage investments across government agencies to shape a community that is vibrant, inclusive, safe, and healthy”.

Background

In November 2025, Council re-adopted the 2026 City services budget, lowering the tax levy impact to 3.36 per cent, and reducing the dedicated hospital levy to 0.11 per cent. Together with the LBSS levy impact of 4.40 per cent, the 2026 budget translates to an annual increase of $401.62 based on the 2025 median residential property assessment for a single detached home based on 2025 property tax policy. Of that amount, $171.47 supports City services, $224.54 supports LBSS and $5.61 supports the hospital.

All final budget documents will be updated to reflect Council decisions and will be available on guelph.ca/budget later in February.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph