New emergency grant, collaboration with Stepping Stone to address gaps in daytime services

Guelph, Ont., January 13, 2026 – To help address immediate needs for essential daytime services such as food, washrooms and warm-up locations, the City of Guelph will provide an emergency grant program and is working with Stepping Stone to open a daytime drop-in space on or about March 1, 2026.

Launching by end of day Friday, January 16, not-for-profit organizations can apply for a grant to provide additional daytime drop-in hours and food provisions between January 19, 2026 and March 1, 2026. At the same time, the City will work with Stepping Stone to open a City-supported daytime drop-in space, starting on or about March 1, 2026.

“We’ve heard from our community that there is an urgent need for meals and other essential services to support residents facing financial hardship. Yet we know people need more than a space — they need skilled support that can help address complex needs,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“Council has provided direction to work with Stepping Stone to open a daytime drop-in space for early March, while City staff work with community organizations through the emergency grant program to address interim community needs.”

The one-time grant — known as the Emergency Community Grant for Daytime Space and Food Security — will allow organizations that qualify to expand opening hours or offer additional meals between January 19 and March 1, 2026. Up to $120,000 will be available to be divided amongst eligible community organizations. The City will provide more details on guelph.ca about the grant program later this week, including eligibility criteria and how to apply.

Stepping Stone was the lead applicant in the 2025 request for proposal process, and will provide a trauma-informed, low-barrier daytime drop-in space for residents in need in 2026 and 2027. Services will include:

warming and/or cooling areas

two meals daily

accessible washrooms

showers

laundry facilities

The City-supported daytime drop-in space offers stability for vulnerable community members until December 31, 2027 while Wellington County and members of the Health and Housing Planning Table develop a long-term health and housing community plan. The City continues to work together with community partners towards this vision.

For a list of warm-up locations where people can go each day of the week, please view the Community Cold Weather Response Plan. To learn more and stay up to date on the daytime drop-in space, you can visit guelph.ca.

Quick facts

In 2025, the City provided $350,000 to enhance daytime services for persons experiencing homelessness.

In August 2025, the City issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) and received one application from Stepping Stone — the lead applicant — in partnership with Royal City Mission.

Through the 2026 Budget process, Council approved $850,000 annually over a two-year period for City-supported daytime drop-in services.

The Emergency Community Grant for Daytime Space and Food Security, as well as the sole-source agreement with Stepping Stone, will be funded by the Council-approved annual budget of $850,000.

