City of Guelph statement on recent developments on the daytime drop-in space

Guelph, Ont., January 11, 2026 – The City recognizes the need for essential daytime services and shares the community’s urgency to finding a solution that supports vulnerable residents in Guelph.

Over the last three years, a total of $800,000 has been provided to Royal City Mission to enhance daytime services for persons experiencing homelessness. In 2025, we contributed $350,000 to support additional hours, including lunch and dinner. To ensure accountability and transparency for taxpayer dollars supporting these services, the City issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) in August 2025 for a City-supported daytime drop-in space. Within the proposal, applicants were asked to explain how services would be delivered, include an estimated budget, and collect and report on the services being used in the community to better inform future actions.

The City received one application with Stepping Stone as the lead proponent, in partnership with Royal City Mission. We communicated with the proponents that the estimated budget would need to be brought to Council through the 2026 Budget process for discussion. Through this process, Council approved $850,000 annually to support City-supported daytime drop-in services — a $500,000 increase in budget from what was provided the previous year.

Following approval of the new two-year City funding commitment, the City began confidential negotiations with the proponents on their RFP application and reached a tentative agreement on December 23, 2025, pending final contract approval.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, the City learned that the enhanced daytime drop-in space would not open on Monday, January 12 as planned. We explored a variety of emergency funding arrangements with Stepping Stone and Royal City Mission that were ultimately not successful. While this setback is disappointing, it does not change our commitment to supporting people in need.

The City-supported daytime drop-in space is intended to offer stability for Guelph’s most vulnerable residents, while Wellington County and members of the Health and Housing Planning Table develop a long-term health and housing community plan. We continue to work towards this vision.

Guelph is a community where we look after each other, and this enhanced daytime drop-in space is just one part of that. Wellington County, which delivers social services to residents facing financial hardship, has organized a Winter Homelessness Response Plan. There are also agencies that already provide warm-up locations and meals for those in need. A list of these resources is available here: https://www.gwpoverty.ca/cold-weather-response-for-individuals-who-are-unhoused/

City Council is holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 to explore options available. The meeting will be held in-camera due to the nature of the discussions, including legal advice and contractual matters. Following this meeting, the City will publicly share outcomes and next steps through guelph.ca and our social media channels.

Thank you for your patience and support as we work with valued community agencies and partners to find a solution that reflects our shared commitment to providing a safe, dignified space for residents who need it most.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph