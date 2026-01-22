Calling all campers! Summer camp season is approaching fast

Camp schedules now available, registration opens February 12

Guelph, Ont., January 22, 2026 – Who’s ready for summer? Registration for summer camp starts February 12 at 7:30 a.m. Activities include games, crafts and summer fun! Camp schedules are now live on recenroll.ca so you can plan before registration opens.

Beginning February 12, register online at recenroll.ca, by phone at 519-837-5699. If you plan to pay with cash or prefer to register in person, you can do so at the West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, or Evergreen Seniors Community Centre.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Log in to your account on recenroll.ca.

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the “Family Member Detail Page”, scroll down to the “Finance Info” section and click/tap the “New” button.

Enter the card information into the form.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enroll in summer camp with just a few clicks.

Work or volunteer with us this summer!

We offer many summer employment opportunities for you to gain work experience and have fun. From camp staff and other recreation positions, we’ve got something for everyone. Interested in learning more? Applications are now open on an ongoing basis. We can’t wait to welcome you to our team.

We also offer a wide range of volunteer opportunities for students 14 and up, adults, and seniors. When you invest your time, skills and enthusiasm in volunteering, you help make our city a vibrant and rewarding place to live, work and play.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our Community Centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people living with disabilities

We are committed to making our recreation programs inclusive and accessible, creating a welcoming environment where individuals of all abilities can fully participate.

Inclusion Services are available for individuals living with disabilities who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no additional cost. We offer specialized camp programming for children with disabilities through our Kids on the Move (ages 4-12) and Youth on the Move (ages 13-18) camps. We also support campers in 1:1, 1:2 and 1:3 in our other camp settings depending on participant intake information and staff availability. More information can be found on the Inclusion Services website.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699