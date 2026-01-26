Arkell Spring Grounds Wellfield red pine thinning

Protecting our water and enhancing local biodiversity through responsible forest management

Guelph, Ont., January 26, 2026 – Starting in late January, red pine plantations in the northeast section of the Arkell Spring Grounds Wellfield will be thinned. This work continues ongoing efforts to protect and enhance a key water source for the City of Guelph.

Thinning the red pine plantation, originally planted in 1964, adds needed space between remaining trees and creates room to add other plants. Following the selective harvest, the City will plant native deciduous species and continue invasive species management. Similar thinning work took place in 2016. Other environmental sustainability work on the Wellfield includes pit and mound restoration and native species planning.

The pine thinning work is permitted by a Good Forestry Practices Permit pursuant to the Wellington County Forest Conservation By-Law 5115-09.

Project timelines

Thinning will begin on or around January 30 and is expected to take three to four weeks.

Property access during pine thinning

The City of Guelph has property access agreements with the Guelph Hiking Trail Club and Guelph Off-Road Biking Association, granting access to trails on the Arkell Spring Grounds. These trails are south of the water services operational area, located on the northern half of the property. For the safety of visitors and staff, trails east of the Gate F laneway off Arkell Road will be closed for the duration of the thinning work. Property access will remain available between Gate C on Watson Road South and Gate F. If visiting the property, please respect all posted signs. Only a portion of the Radial Line Trail will remain open.

About the Arkell Spring Grounds Wellfield

The Arkell Spring Grounds Wellfield is a significant water supply asset owned by the City, located in the Township of Puslinch. This property is home to municipal water supply wells, accounting for as much as 80 per cent of the City’s daily water supply.

Learn more on our website.

