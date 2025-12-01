Join us for the 14th annual Emergency Services Food Drive! 

Guelph, ON., November 28, 2025 – Looking for a way to give back to your community this holiday season? Help off-duty police, paramedics and firefighters stuff an emergency vehicle with food donations on Saturday, December 6.
The 14th annual Emergency Services Food Drive event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guelph Zehrs located at 1045 Paisley Road.
We’re collecting non-perishable food and cash donations in support of the Guelph Food Bank.
Thanks to your generous support, since 2012 we’ve collected more than 90,000 pounds of food and $45,000 in cash donations to support individuals and families in need in our community.
Together, let’s reach our goal of $12,500 and see how many police cars, ambulances and fire trucks we can stuff!
