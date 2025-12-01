Join us for the 14th annual Emergency Services Food Drive!

Guelph, ON., November 28, 2025 – Looking for a way to give back to your community this holiday season? Help off-duty police, paramedics and firefighters stuff an emergency vehicle with food donations on Saturday, December 6.

The 14th annual Emergency Services Food Drive event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guelph Zehrs located at 1045 Paisley Road.

We’re collecting non-perishable food and cash donations in support of the Guelph Food Bank.

Thanks to your generous support, since 2012 we’ve collected more than 90,000 pounds of food and $45,000 in cash donations to support individuals and families in need in our community.

Together, let’s reach our goal of $12,500 and see how many police cars, ambulances and fire trucks we can stuff!

For more information

Leanne Swantko (she/her)

Deputy Chief

Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 X 2105

TTY 519-826-9771

Mobile 519-993-5775

[email protected]