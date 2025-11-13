Notice of Public Meeting and Decision Meeting of Council: Additional Dwelling Unit Grant Program Amendment

In accordance with Section 28 of the Planning Act, a public meeting and decision meeting of City Council will be held to consider the proposed amendment to the Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan – Additional Dwelling Unit Grant Program (‘The Amendment’).

Statutory public meeting and decision meeting

Tuesday, December 9

6:00 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person in Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

The purpose of the public meeting is to share information about the amendment and consider public comments.

The draft amendment will be shared online. Visit Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan – City of Guelph.

Purpose and effect of the proposed amendment

The proposed amendment to the Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan – Additional Dwelling Unit Grant Program is to make changes to the Program to increase Program uptake.

Subject lands

The Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan project area includes all lands within the municipal boundaries of the City of Guelph, therefore no key map is included.

Summary of the Proposed Amendment

The proposed amendment includes changes to the eligibility requirements and funding amounts for the Additional Dwelling Unit Grant Program with the aim to increase uptake in the Program. Changes are proposed to the Homeowners Stream and the Project Stream.

To view the draft amendment in its entirety, please visit: Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan – City of Guelph.

For more information

The meeting agenda and staff report will be available on Friday, November 28, 2025, after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

For more information about this matter, including information about appeal rights, please contact:

Brittany Manley, Planner 1, Policy Planning

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 4251

[email protected]

How to get involved

Any person may attend the meeting in-person or online, and/or provide written or verbal comments on the amendment.

The purpose of this public meeting is to share information and consider public comments regarding the amendment.

To speak to the amendment, please register with the Clerk’s Department no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, December 5, 2025, in any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the hybrid public meeting have the opportunity to speak.

To submit written comments to be included in the Council agenda you can do so in any of the following ways:

Email [email protected]

Drop off in-person at the Service Guelph counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

If you would like to register to speak to City Council and/or submit written comments about the amendment, please do so no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, December 5, 2025.

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

How to stay informed

If you wish to be notified of the Council of the City of Guelph decision on the proposed amendment, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by email or regular mail/courier as listed above.

Appeals information

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the proposed amendment is adopted, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the bylaw will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the bylaw is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.