New Medical Priority Dispatch System to improve emergency medical response in Guelph-Wellington

Residents should continue to call 9-1-1 in an emergency

Guelph, Ont., November 4, 2025 – Starting December 3, 2025, calls for paramedic services in the Guelph-Wellington area will be triaged and dispatched using the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS). Already in use across many Ontario municipalities, MPDS is designed to ensure paramedics are dispatched more quickly to urgent, life-threatening emergencies, ultimately improving response times and patient outcomes.

MPDS enables Ambulance Communications Officers to gather more detailed information from callers, allowing them to triage 9-1-1 calls requests more effectively, based on the severity of the medical issue. This helps dispatchers allocate resources more effectively, ensuring that paramedics are available to respond to the most critical situations.

“MPDS will allow us to better prioritize the most urgent calls, leading to better outcomes for patients,” said Stephen Dewar, Chief of Guelph-Wellington Paramedics Service. “It also reduces the need for lights-and-sirens responses, which improves safety for both paramedics and the public, while ensuring we make the best use of our emergency resources”.

Patients with non-life threatening conditions may experience longer wait times during periods of high demand. Dispatchers, however, will continue to monitor these callers for any change in symptoms, ensuring timely care if their condition worsens.

The launch of this new system follows months of planning, training and coordination with the Ministry of Health, Cambridge Central Communications Centre, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service staff, and other emergency response partners. Guelph and Wellington County join the Region of Waterloo and Dufferin County who will also rollout MPDS, as part of a broader effort to modernize emergency medical response across Ontario.

Support from the Province of Ontario

The expansion of the Medical Priority Dispatch System is a key component of the Ontario government’s “Your Health” plan, which aims to deliver the right care at the right time while easing pressures on emergency departments. Significant provincial investment in dispatch technology has made this initiative possible, alleviating financial burdens on municipalities.

Accessing 9-1-1 in an emergency

These enhancements integrate seamlessly with the existing 9-1-1 system. Residents should continue to dial 9-1-1 in an emergency to access 9-1-1 in an emergency to connect with Police, Fire, and Paramedic services.

Additional Resources

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph