Help update the City of Guelph’s Parkland Dedication Bylaw and craft a Parkland Acquisition Strategy

Working to make sure we have park space for a growing Guelph

Guelph, Ont., November 5, 2025 – We need community input as we work to update our Parkland Dedication Bylaw and create a Parkland Acquisition Strategy. Follow along and participate through Have Your Say as we prepare to present both for Council consideration in 2027.

Parkland dedication is a process in Ontario’s Planning Act outlining how municipalities can require certain types of development to include the transfer of land or provision of funds for parkland. That way, as the city grows, the amount of parkland grows too, so there’s enough park space for everyone to enjoy.

Our latest Parkland Dedication Bylaw was passed in 2022 and recent changes to both provincial and City legislation have complicated the current bylaw. We’re reworking it to align with the changes to the City’s zoning bylaw and Ontario’s Planning Act. We also want to make sure the bylaw is:

easy to understand and follow,

efficient to administer, and

aligned with the community’s parkland wants and needs.

Planning our parkland with an acquisition strategy

We’re also developing a Parkland Acquisition Strategy, as recommended in our Park Plan and Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The City’s Official Plan sets parkland targets: a specific amount of parkland available per resident to make sure there’s enough park space and amenities for everyone to enjoy.

As our city grows, those parkland targets cannot be reached through parkland dedication alone. Through the Parkland Acquisition Strategy, we will explore other tools for the City to use to meet those targets. It’s also a chance for us to evaluate and update parkland targets if needed.

Taking the time to share your thoughts will help us make sure your parkland wants and needs are considered in the acquisition strategy. Follow the project and find all the ways to participate on the Have Your Say project page.

Have your say, in person or online!

You can share your thoughts in all sorts of ways:

We’ll host more engagement opportunities in 2026, too. Be sure to follow the project page on Have Your Say to get the latest project updates.

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]