Guelph Fire Department upgrades to Next Generation 9-1-1, improving emergency response

As always, Guelph residents should call 9-1-1 in an emergency

Guelph, Ont., November 20, 2025 – The Guelph Fire Department will officially transition to the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) network on November 20, 2025. This upgrade follows the successful implementation of NG9-1-1 by the Guelph Police Service in September and reflects a broader provincial effort to modernize Ontario’s emergency infrastructure.



Those in an emergency should still dial 9-1-1 to access support from the Guelph Fire Department and other emergency response agencies. Through this new system, emergency call operators will receive improved access to vital information such as:

Faster access to reliable data like precise caller location and phone number

Stronger security, with enhanced cybersecurity measures to reduce the risk of downtime

Greater system reliability, with added backup capabilities for seamless recovery

These enhancements serve the emergency responder’s core priorities to provide faster dispatch, improve coordination between services and enhance situational awareness for first responders.



“NG9-1-1 is about giving people the help they need faster and with greater accuracy. When someone calls us on their worst day, this system helps us see more, know more and respond quicker. It’s another step toward making sure our community is safer and better protected,” said Guelph Fire Chief Steven Goode.



The NG9-1-1 system upgrade is made possible through partnership with ESCO (Emergency Services Cooperative of Ontario), Solacom, the supplier of the NG9-1-1 network, and Bell, the official network provider, which provided technical support throughout the integration.

Support from the Government of Ontario

The Ontario government has provided more than $1.5M since 2022 to support the Guelph Fire Department’s transition to NG9-1-1.



“Upgrading Ontario’s public safety communications will be a game changer,” said Hon. Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario. “Next Generation 9-1-1 gives first responders real-time, life-saving information which means a faster, more effective emergency response. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government will always have the backs of those who protect our province. That’s why we are proud to provide funding to Guelph for this new technology which will mean more calls will be answered, more lives will be saved and people across the city can count on emergency services when it matters most.”

Accessing 9-1-1 in an emergency

These enhancements to emergency response technologies in Guelph were designed to connect seamlessly with the existing 9-1-1 system and do not change the user experience for individuals seeking critical support. Residents are reminded to dial 9-1-1 in an emergency to connect with police, fire, and paramedic services.

