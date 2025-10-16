Mayor Guthrie shares draft 2026 Budget Update

Guelph, Ont., October 16, 2025 – Today, the City published Mayor Cam Guthrie’s 2026 Budget Update on Guelph’s website; this draft budget will be formally presented at a special Council meeting on October 29. The proposed update to the City’s 2026 budget, which was previously established through the 2024-2027 Multi-Year Budget process, reflects the City’s continued commitment to balancing affordability with the needs of our growing community, while maintaining sound financial stewardship.

Draft 2026 Budget Update

Following the release of the Mayoral Direction on April 1, 2025, City staff initiated a process to rank and prioritize all programs, services and projects connected to the 2026 budget based on a set of established criteria. These criteria include investments required to meet the City’s housing targets, maintain City assets in a state of good repair, and fulfill legislated requirements.

Through this process, the updated 2026 budget reflects three key themes:

Investments and value for our community: Investments in the new South End Community Centre, transit, and emergency services as well as capital investments in growth enabling infrastructure, high priority asset renewal, and transit electrification and expansion are included in the draft budget update.

Responding to slower growth: Deferring some capital and operating investments while preserving those that support citywide growth or meet both growth and renewal objectives.

Base budget changes: Addressing inflation and compensation adjustments tied to renewed collective bargaining agreements, implementing targeted service reductions to balance community growth with affordability and achieving savings through the removal of the carbon tax and administrative efficiencies.

“The 2026 budget continues my position and commitment to keep property taxes low while maintaining and enhancing services to our growing community,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “The results have certainly been worth the effort, helping residents and businesses keep more money in their pockets.”

“Throughout the budget update process, our focus has been on finding the right balance between meeting the needs of our growing community and addressing affordability pressures,” explained Tara Baker, chief administrative officer. “We’re investing where it’s needed most and scaling back where necessary. Our goal is to deliver a budget that provides strong value for residents – and this budget achieves that.”

Background

The 2026 budget was initially approved as part of the 2024–2027 Multi-Year Budget, with a net tax levy increase of 5.90% over 2025 for the City services portion. This forecast was revised during the 2025 Budget Confirmation, projecting a 4.51% increase for City services for 2026.

On April 1, 2025, Mayor Guthrie issued a Mayoral Direction requesting City staff to adjust capital investments and work plans to achieve a revised budget with a maximum 2.5% property tax impact for City services. Staff were also asked to identify alternative solutions that would achieve a 3.5% and 4.5% property tax impact and provide an official response to the Mayor. The City’s budget represents two distinct parts: one covering City services (including the hospital levy), and one covering Local Boards and Shared Services (LBSS) which includes Guelph Police Services, Guelph Public Library, County of Wellington (Social Services)​, the Elliott Community (Long-term Care)​, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health​, Grand River Conservation Authority and the Downtown Guelph Business Association​. The LBSS will present their budgets on December 17, marking the final step in confirming the full 2026 budget and tax levy.

Dates to remember

October 29: The draft 2026 Budget Update, covering the City services portion of the budget, will be presented to Council

Oct 30: Mayor Guthrie will host a virtual town hall to gather community feedback and answer questions about the draft budget update (Join on Facebook)

November 13: The Mayor will release his proposed 2026 Budget Update, incorporating any changes he feels necessary based on input from Council and the community

November 18: Community members and groups will delegate to Council on the topic of the 2026 Budget Update (register to delegate or watch live)

November 26: A special meeting of Council will be held to consider possible Council amendments to the 2026 budget (watch live)

December Dec 4 – 17: LBSS budgets available on guelph.ca/budget

If needed, there will be a Mayoral veto period and Council override period before the City services budget is formally adopted in mid-December.

Get involved

Provide feedback to councillors

City councillors are always interested in hearing feedback from residents. A list of City Councillors by ward and an interactive ward map to help determine what ward taxpayers are in is available on guelph.ca/city-council.

Delegate to Council

Residents can address Council about the budget through a written submission, or by delegating in-person, or remotely by video or phone, at the November 18 public delegation meeting. Please register as a delegate by 10 a.m. on November 14 using the online delegation request form. Written submissions can be sent by emailing [email protected] and correspondence received after 10 a.m. on November 14 will be considered at the Special Council meeting on November 26. For any questions, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or by emailing [email protected]

Resources

View the approved 2024-2027 Multi-year Budget.

Read the draft 2026 budget update memo to Council or visit guelph.ca/budget.

Check out these educational videos to learn more about the budget process:

As always, the public can read questions posed by Council and staff’s answers on the online budget board.

Follow the City’s budget updates at guelph.ca/budget. Residents wanting to know more about the budget can email [email protected].

