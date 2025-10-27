City of Guelph modernizes parking for improved ease and accessibility

Gates to be removed by November 2

Guelph, Ont., October 27, 2025 – The City of Guelph will modernize parking infrastructure to improve accessibility and make the parking experience more convenient and efficient for residents and visitors. By November 2, 2025, all gates will be removed from municipal parking lots and parkades as the City introduces new pay-by-plate options for drivers. Guelph is one of many municipalities transitioning away from a gated access system.



After a successful pilot program for digital parking payment and enforcement at the Macdonell Street parking lot from June – December 2024, the new system will be expanded to all lots to allow for faster entry and exit, mobile and contactless payments, and a new streamlined monthly permit management system.

Improvements include:

No More Gates: Drivers will no longer need to tap cards or wait for gates to lift. License plate recognition will handle enforcement.

Mobile & Pay Station Options: Hourly parking can be paid by QR code, the HONK Mobile app, or traditional debit/credit/coin pay stations.

Online Permit Management: The City has also overhauled its permit management system, making it easier than ever to purchase and manage monthly online parking permits.

Improved Safety Measures: New signage, speed bumps, and pavement markings will be installed across lots.

“Removing the gates is about making parking easier and more efficient for everyone,” said Ashley Kassian, Program Manager, Operations Administration. “Whether you’re a permit holder or visiting downtown for the day, the new system is designed to save time and improve your experience.”

For more information on the parking transition visit guelph.ca/parking.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph