Macdonell and Allan’s Structures Environmental Assessment recommendations at the Committee of the Whole on October 7 for decision

Guelph, Ont., September 29, 2025 – Join Committee of the Whole on October 7 at 2 p.m. when the Macdonell and Allan’s structures environmental assessment recommendations are presented and discussed for decision. You can have your voice heard by registering to join virtually or in person, or by sending in comments, before October 3 at 10 a.m.

As part of the broader Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program, a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (Class EA) was initiated for improvements and modifications to the Macdonell and Allan’s structures.

The study considered options for the Macdonell Street Bridge area as a whole, including all three structures, as well as the intersections of Macdonell Street/Woolwich Street and Macdonell Street/Arthur Street North/Elizabeth Street. The project scope was expanded in spring 2024 to include the Ward to Downtown Bridge project.

You can join in person or virtually to listen to the recommendations and decision

The Committee of the Whole is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person:

When:

Tuesday, October 7

2 p.m.

Where:

Council Chambers

1 Carden Street, Guelph

The agenda and full report are available on the Council calendar. The community is invited to speak or send in comments by 10 a.m. on Friday, October 3.

More information about the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program is available on guelph.ca.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]