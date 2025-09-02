Guelph 200 Community Working Group announced

Working group set to guide planning for Guelph’s bicentennial in 2027

Guelph, Ont., September 2, 2025 – The City is of Guelph is pleased to announce the members of the Guelph 200 Community Working Group who will guide the planning of the city’s bicentennial recognition:

Barbara Turley-McIntyre, Chair

Dhruv Shah, Vice-Chair

David Cameletti

Bob Hohenadel

Madeleine Krucker

Lynda Murray

Jayne Osborn

Shawna Peddle

Susan Ratcliffe

Lynn Vanschaik

Danny Williamson

Leanne Caron, ex-officio

The Guelph 200 Community Working Group’s mandate is to plan, support and engage the community in commemorative initiatives marking Guelph’s bicentennial in 2027. It is the intention of Guelph 200 to reflect on and commemorate the past two hundred years of history at this place we now know as Guelph; to gather in contemplation and celebration of our community as we presently experience it; and to use this milestone opportunity to contribute to the ongoing evolution of the city we aspire to be.

“I am honoured to chair such a great group of community leaders in developing activities and events that will see signature and neighborhood events, community partnerships and commemoration and legacy initiatives throughout 2027,” says Barbara Turley-McIntyre. “Our community has so much to be proud of and the bicentennial will give Guelph and its residents an opportunity to highlight our history while looking forward to our future.”

The City is grateful to the many people who put their names forward to participate on the Community Working Group. Additional chances to contribute to bicentennial planning through sub-working groups and frontline volunteer roles will be available in the future. For the latest information on the bicentennial, visit the Guelph 200 webpage on guelph.ca.

One of the first orders of business for the Community Working Group will be to review the numerous ideas for commemorative activities shared by community members through Have Your Say. The online survey is still open to collect ideas for commemorative initiatives, and everyone is encouraged to share theirs.

About the Guelph 200 leadership team

Chair Barbara Turley-McIntyre is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability, corporate citizenship and community engagement. With a career rooted in purpose-driven leadership, she has held senior roles including Vice President of Sustainability and Citizenship at Co-operators Group Ltd., a Guelph-based insurance and financial services co-operative. Barbara has made a lasting impact in Guelph through her deep commitment to community well-being while serving on the Loretto Convent Committee and various downtown Guelph committees. Presently, she is a member of the City’s Community Grant Program Working Group. She also plays a pivotal role as Committee Chair for The Spirit of the Season, a cherished holiday event in Downtown Guelph, which brings festive joy to the city while raising funds for Keep Kids Fed at Home Guelph, addressing food insecurity among local children. Barbara’s work exemplifies a strong belief in the power of collaboration, sustainability, and social responsibility to build resilient communities.

Vice-chair Dhruv Shah is an IT professional and community champion widely recognized for his extensive volunteer work and leadership in Guelph. He serves as a board member for Hope House Guelph and Guelph Community Foundation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dhruv led fundraising efforts that raised nearly $65,000 for six Ontario hospitals, including the Guelph General Hospital. He has also volunteered with a variety of initiatives organized by the City of Guelph, including the Spring Community Clean-Up, Doors Open Guelph, tree planting projects, and the Community Grant program. His commitment to social equity is evident in his ongoing volunteer work with Sunday Table, where he serves free meals to over 150 people weekly. He volunteers with over 25 Guelph-based non-profit organizations and communities for their fundraising initiatives. His commitment to the Guelph community has founded his vision of “the world is one family.”

