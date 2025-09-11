City launches Equity and Anti-Racism Action Plan to support a more inclusive community

Guelph, Ont., September 11, 2025 – As part of its celebration of Welcoming Week, the City is launching its Equity and Anti-Racism Action Plan, a clear and coordinated effort to make City services more inclusive, responsive and equitable for everyone in our community.

The EARAP outlines three key focus areas that guide the City’s efforts to ensure all residents have equitable access to opportunities and resources:

Promoting equity and inclusion

Combating racism and discrimination, and

Engaging and empowering the community.

The Equity and Anti-Racism Action Plan is built on years of community input and staff collaboration. It brings together existing commitments through Guelph’s Community Plan, the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities and the City’s Future Guelph Strategic Plan. By aligning these efforts in the Equity and Anti-Racism Action Plan, the City is creating a stronger foundation for equity in everyday decision-making.

“We’re aligning our internal and external commitments with our united vision for Guelph,” says Sara Sayyed, senior advisor, Equity, Anti-Racism and Indigenous Initiatives. “This means taking deliberate steps to dismantle systemic barriers, creating spaces where all are embraced, and ensuring our services reflect the lived experiences of our diverse community.”

Welcoming Week is a time to recognize the contributions of newcomers and to foster a sense of belonging for all community members. It’s a celebration of diversity, inclusion and connection, values that are deeply embedded in the action plan. By launching the plan during Welcoming Week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to creating a community where everyone feels at home and where equity is not just an aspiration, but a guiding principle in how we serve.

“Welcoming Week is more than a celebration. It’s a powerful reminder that our strength lies in our diversity” says Leen Al-Habash, program manager, Local Immigration Partnership. “By launching the Equity and Anti-Racism Action Plan during this week, we’re sending a clear message: everyone belongs, and every voice matters in shaping future Guelph.”

The Equity and Anti-Racism Action Plan will help shape City services, ensuring they are equitable and better aligned with the diverse needs of Guelph’s growing community. To learn more, visit guelph.ca.

