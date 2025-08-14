Notice of public and decision meeting to amend the official plan and zoning bylaw

Subject Lands

343 Waterloo Avenue.

Legal Description

PART OF LOTS 11 AND 12 REGISTERED PLAN 274, CITY OF GUELPH

File No.: OZS25-009

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

1 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

Application Details

The proposed application is to amend the Official Plan to add a site specific policy permitting a mixed-use building with a maximum of 9 dwelling units, and to rezone the subject lands from “Convenience Commercial 3” (CC-3) to a new site-specific “Convenience Commercial” (CC-12) zone under City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, to permit the development of a four storey mixed use building with a maximum of 9 dwelling units and a minimum of 2 affordable dwelling units.

Further details of the requested Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment can be found in the supporting documents submitted with this application.

The proposed conceptual site plan is shown in Schedule 1.

Additional Information

Documents relating to these planning applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The Staff Report will be available Friday August 22, 2025 after 12:00 p.m. online at guelph.ca/development.

For additional information please contact the file manager:

Mayor’s Office

Phone: 519-837-5643

TTY: 519-826-9771

Email: [email protected]

How to Get Involved

The purpose of a Public Meeting is to share information and to hear and consider public comments regarding development applications before a decision is made. The public is invited to watch the remote meeting on guelph.ca/live and participate by submitting written comments and/or speaking to the application.

You can submit written comments any time via email to [email protected] or by mail to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall.

If you submit comments by 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, your comments will be included in the City Council Agenda (attachments must not exceed 20 MB).

To speak to the application

If you wish to speak to the application, please contact the Clerk’s Department no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025 by any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

How to Stay Informed

If you wish to be notified of the Council decision, when one is made on these applications, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email, in person or regular mail/courier as listed above.

Appeals Information

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Requirement for Owners of Multi-tenant Buildings

Upon receiving this Notice, owners of multi-tenant buildings with seven (7) or more residential units are asked to post this Notice of Complete Application in a location that is clearly visible to all tenants (i.e. building or community notice board).

Notice of Collection of Personal Information

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this development proposal. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.

Schedule 1 – Concept Plan

Key Map