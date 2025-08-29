Eastview Bike Park pump track now open

New facility features routes for all ages and skill levels

Guelph, Ont., August 29, 2025 – The City of Guelph is excited to announce the pump track feature at Eastview Community Park, 800 Watson Parkway North, is officially open. All construction fencing and equipment has been removed, and the community can now enjoy Guelph’s first pump track.

Be sure to use the pump track respectfully, responsibly and safely, following the facility rules. It’s open from dawn until dusk on days with suitable riding conditions.

What is a pump track?

A pump track is a looped track with berms, rollers and turns—it’s designed for riders to use their body to ‘pump’ and move with little pedaling. It’s a safe space to practice skills, get exercise and meet other people in our community. Our pump track is for all ages and skill levels, with signs on site highlighting routes for novice and intermediate or advanced riders.

Learn more about the bike park and the project history on the City’s website.

Zachary Cox, Communications Officer

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement, Corporate Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3656

[email protected]