Construction notice: South End Community Park closed September 2 until spring 2026 for community centre construction work

Notice date: August 25, 2025

What’s happening:

Construction continues at the site of the upcoming South End Community Centre. To support construction work through the fall and winter, the City is temporarily closing the South End Community Park. The park, located at 25 Poppy Drive West, will close September 2 and will re-open spring 2026.

Why:

Full accessibility of the park features cannot be guaranteed during this period of construction, and we’re closing the park until the spring for public safety.

When:

South End Community Park will be closed, with security fencing in place, starting September 2. It will re-open spring 2026.

Changes during construction:

Park features: All South End Community Park spaces and features will close, including all:

Tennis courts

Basketball courts

Asphalt trails

Nick’s Dragonfly playground

Larry Pearson baseball diamonds

Nearby alternative parks and play areas include Gosling Gardens Park located at 75 Gosling Gardens, Clair Park located at 22 Eugene Drive and Westminster Woods Park located at 146 Clairfields Drive East. An alternative accessible play area is Royal City Park located on Gordon Street.

A full list of City play areas can be found at guelph.ca/play-areas.

About the South End Community Centre

Learn more about the South End Community Centre on the project page.

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

