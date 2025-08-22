City awarded $11M from the Ontario Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund

The funding will support the new South End Community Centre and renovations to Lyon Pool

Guelph, Ont., ​August 22, 2025​ – Earlier today, the City of Guelph welcomed the Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport, for the announcement of $11 million in provincial funding through the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund. This funding is critical to meet the evolving needs of the Guelph community while enhancing the quality and accessibility of our programs.

“This funding allows us to move forward with key recreation initiatives that will greatly benefit our community” stated Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I want to thank the Honourable Neil Lumsden on behalf of the City of Guelph for this important investment in our future.”

Of the funding received, $10 million will support the new South End Community Centre (SECC), opening in late 2026. The SECC will serve Guelph’s growing community and represents the City’s commitment to enhancing quality of life, promoting healthy lifestyles, and creating inclusive spaces for all residents. The Guelph community will see the impact of the $10 million CSRIF investment in two ways:

Reduced energy costs long-term through maximizing the facilities’ solar energy installations.

Increased long-term revenue potential through enhanced programming features and infrastructure, making the spaces more desirable for community participation and for groups to book.

The remaining $1 million will fund critical repairs to the Lyon Outdoor Pool, extending its lifespan and improving accessibility so the community can continue enjoying this space for years to come. Lyon Pool will be closed for the 2026 swimming season to allow for renovations, with a grand reopening planned for the summer of 2027.

Guelph’s Community Engagement and Recreation team members invite the community to share thoughts and insights about Lyon Pool from August 26 – September 1. Opportunities to engage will be online and in person at the pool.

“Lyon Pool is the City’s only outdoor pool and a cherished community space” stated Tara Baker, chief administrative officer. “Our staff worked hard to secure this funding, recognizing its potential to support vital upgrades and create new opportunities for sport and recreation in Guelph. We pursue grants like this because we’re committed to investing in spaces that bring people together and improve quality of life.”

“At a time when Ontario families are facing rising costs due to tariffs, our government is proud to support projects that deliver better services for communities while creating more opportunities for kids, seniors and young people,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. “With investments in infrastructure like this, we are protecting Ontario jobs, strengthening our communities and building a more resilient and self-reliant economy.”

Left to right: Colleen Clack-Bush, Deputy CAO, Public Service, the Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport, Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph, Tara Baker, Chief Administrative Officer.

Media Contact

Beth Bowles (she/her)

Communications Officer

City of Guelph

226-332-8613

[email protected]