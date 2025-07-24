City Council appoints Katherine Hauser as new Councillor for Ward 6



Guelph, Ont., Jul 24, 2025 – Guelph City Council has appointed Katherine Hauser as the new representative for the City’s Ward 6 riding during the formal proceedings of appointment at last night’s special Council meeting.



Following an open call for nominations between June 9 and July 7, successful applicants were invited to attend the July 23 Council meeting to provide in-person presentations. Each candidate was given an opportunity to address Council to share information about their background, related experience, and motivation to serve on City Council. Members of Council were also able to ask follow-up questions to the candidates.

After the presentations, Council conducted an initial vote to determine the preferred candidate. Two candidates – Hauser and Rebecca Adam – each received six votes, resulting in a tie. In accordance with the Council Vacancy Policy, both candidates’ names, printed on identical card stock, were placed in a box. City Clerk Stephen O’Brien pulled the card with Hauser’s name, solidifying her as the successful candidate. Council formally appointed Hauser by vote of Council and by bylaw and the meeting concluded after Hauser took her oath of office.

“I am so thrilled to join Council at this juncture,” said Councillor Hauser. “It is an honour to continue serving the Ward 6 community, and I am excited to build upon the connections I have already made in this new capacity as Councillor.”

A longtime Guelph resident, and mother of four grown children, Hauser currently works in Facilities Services at the University of Guelph’s McLaughlin Library and has served as the Elected School Board Trustee for Ward 6 and Puslinch for the Upper Grand District School Board since 2022. Prior to 2012, she previously owned two downtown businesses (Doogie’s and Pablo’s) with her late husband. Hauser graduated from the University of Guelph and now sits on the Board of Governor’s as the Alumni Staff representative. She brings extensive experience in education, infrastructure, finance, and policy and a passion for governance and community engagement to her new role as City Councillor.

“I want to wish Katherine­—now Councillor Hauser—all the very best on her appointment to City Council as a Ward 6 representative,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I look forward to working with her for the remainder of the term. Also, I extend a sincere thank you to each of the 26 candidates who submitted their name for consideration to fill the Council vacancy. Council heard from many dedicated people wanting to contribute to our city through this process. Please be encouraged to continue to find ways to help and engage with us moving forward!”

Council declared one of the two Ward 6 Council positions vacant on May 27 following incumbent Dominique O’Rourke’s successful run for Guelph’s seat in Parliament during the federal election. In accordance with Ontario’s municipal legislative framework, Council determined that an appointment process would be the most practical route to fill the vacancy as opposed to a by-election, recognizing that residents will soon be called to vote for their next municipal representative in Fall 2026.



For more details on the candidate selection process, visit the municipal elections webpage. Visit the Council Meetings webpage to view upcoming meetings and agendas for future proceedings.



