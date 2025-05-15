City of Guelph invests over $500,000 in 74 projects to strengthen community wellbeing

Guelph, Ont., May 15, 2025 – The City of Guelph has awarded just over $500,000 to 74 not-for-profit organizations to fund activities that enhance the quality of life, inclusivity, opportunities, and social support in the community. This year, the total amount awarded reached $529,810, thanks to an additional $29,810 awarded through City fee reimbursements.

The Community Grant supports a range of important work happening in our community including arts and culture, affordable access to programs and services, sports and recreational programming, and supporting basic needs for vulnerable residents.

This year, the program received 99 applications, with requests totalling $1.1 million. The Grant Allocation Working Group evaluated applicants based on their impact on Community Grant Program goals, community support, capacity to execute, organizational sustainability, and financial need. Despite the high demand, the City was able to support a significant number of projects with funding of up to $15,000.

“We are thrilled to support these organization to fund projects that will have a positive impact on our community,” said Alex Goss, manager, Equity and Community Investment. “We are even more thrilled to add the additional projects funded through City fee reimbursements bringing more amazing projects to Guelph.”

The City remains committed to fostering community and supporting local initiatives through its grant programs. All successful recipients were notified on April 28.

For more information about the Community Grant Program and the awarded projects, please visit Community Grants – City of Guelph

