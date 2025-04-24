On May 13, 2025, City Council will discuss minor amendments to the Sign By-law, including aligning the Sign By-law with the Comprehensive Zoning By-law (2023)-20790 zone categories.

Council and the public have the opportunity to review and provide feedback on the draft amendments to Sign By-law (2021)-20621.

How to participate

The report relating to the proposed Sign By-law amendments will be available online on Thursday May 1, 2025 at https://guelph.ca/city-hall/mayor-and-council/city-council/agendas-and-minutes/. For questions relating to this report please email [email protected]. The report will be addressed at the Council Planning meeting starting at 6 p.m. on May 13, 2025. This is an in-person and remote meeting that can be watched online at https://guelph.ca/news/live/. If you wish to speak about the proposed amendment or provide a written submission, please register online at guelph.ca/delegate using the “Register to speak at a meeting” form, email [email protected], or call the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 (TTY 519-826-9771) by Friday May 9, 2025 at 10 a.m.