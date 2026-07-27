Upcoming Arts and Cultural Programming in Guelph

Mark your calendars and join the community for accessible events downtown
Guelph, Ont., July 27 – The City of Guelph will be hosting a variety of arts and cultural events downtown from the end of July until October. From movie nights, live music and interactive storytelling, everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is not required!
Browse the full list of programming below.
Market Square Programming
Cinema in the City: Bring some snacks and a chair to watch a screening of the movies below.
|Movie: Sing
Date: Friday, July 31
Time: At dusk (approx. 8:45 p.m.)
|Movie: Cars
Date: Friday, September 4
Time: At dusk (approx. 8:00 p.m.)
Tragically Hip 10th Anniversary Final Concert Viewing Party
- Date: Saturday, August 22
- Time: 5:45p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
The Sleeman Centre will be hosting a viewing party at Market Square to rewatch the final concert by Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip and celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Bring a chair and join the community for a night of great music, including a performance by local cover band Better Than Nothing at 5:45-6:45 p.m.
Click here for the most up-to-date information on upcoming events at Market Square.
Downtown Guelph Trick or Treat Event
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Time: 12:00 p.m.
- Details: We are participating in the Downtown Guelph Business Association’sannual Trick or Treat event in Market Square! Come dressed up in costume and pick up candy from the City of Guelph team.
Fourth Fridays at the Civic Museum
For all Fourth Friday events, admission is by donation starting at 5 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Visit the Guelph Museum website for the most up-to-date information.
Fourth Friday: Nora Joy
- Date: Friday, August 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Location: Guelph Civic Museum
- Details: Nora Joy is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Stratford, Ontario, who was selected as an Ontario Youth Discoveries winner in 2024 and performed at the Owen Sound Summerfolk Festival. She has shared the stage with Canadian songwriter Ron Sexsmith and sung background vocals on his 2025 album.
Fourth Friday: The Rag and Bones Collective
- Date: Friday, September 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Location: Guelph Civic Museum
- Details: The Rag and Bones Collective blends traditional storytelling with live music and spoken word to share human experiences, moments of connection and meaning.
Fourth Friday: The Woebegones
- Date: Friday, October 23,
- Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Location: Guelph Civic Museum
- Details: The Woebegones are a Guelph-based duo, channeling influences of soul, blues, folk and country with percussive guitar. They invite you to relate, relax and recover in the sound of vulnerability, resilience and strength.
Culture Days
Culture Days is a national celebration of arts and culture from September 18 to October 4, featuring events that highlight the importance of arts and culture in our communities. This year, Guelph Museum & Culture, in partnership with community, is offering a variety of experiences that invite you to learn and explore.
Click here for the most up-to-date information on Culture Day events in Guelph.
Railway Day at Locomotive 6167
- Date: Saturday, September 26
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Location: John Galt Park
- Details: Gather around the largest object in the Guelph Museums collection, Locomotive 6167, for family fun, learning and creativity. Meet the Locomotive 6167 volunteer crew and enjoy music, crafts and train-inspired activities.
Media contact
Strategic Communications
[email protected]
City of Guelph