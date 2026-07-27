Upcoming Arts and Cultural Programming in Guelph

Mark your calendars and join the community for accessible events downtown

Guelph, Ont., July 27 – The City of Guelph will be hosting a variety of arts and cultural events downtown from the end of July until October. From movie nights, live music and interactive storytelling, everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is not required!

Browse the full list of programming below.

Market Square Programming

Cinema in the City: Bring some snacks and a chair to watch a screening of the movies below.

Movie: Sing

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: At dusk (approx. 8:45 p.m.) Movie: Cars

Date: Friday, September 4

Time: At dusk (approx. 8:00 p.m.)

Tragically Hip 10th Anniversary Final Concert Viewing Party

Date: Saturday, August 22

Time: 5:45p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Sleeman Centre will be hosting a viewing party at Market Square to rewatch the final concert by Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip and celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Bring a chair and join the community for a night of great music, including a performance by local cover band Better Than Nothing at 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Click here for the most up-to-date information on upcoming events at Market Square.

Downtown Guelph Trick or Treat Event

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Time: 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. Details: We are participating in the Downtown Guelph Business Association’sannual Trick or Treat event in Market Square! Come dressed up in costume and pick up candy from the City of Guelph team.

Fourth Fridays at the Civic Museum

For all Fourth Friday events, admission is by donation starting at 5 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Visit the Guelph Museum website for the most up-to-date information.

Fourth Friday: Nora Joy

Date: Friday, August 28

Friday, August 28 Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Location: Guelph Civic Museum

Guelph Civic Museum Details: Nora Joy is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Stratford, Ontario, who was selected as an Ontario Youth Discoveries winner in 2024 and performed at the Owen Sound Summerfolk Festival. She has shared the stage with Canadian songwriter Ron Sexsmith and sung background vocals on his 2025 album.

Fourth Friday: The Rag and Bones Collective

Date: Friday, September 25

Friday, September 25 Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Location: Guelph Civic Museum

Guelph Civic Museum Details: The Rag and Bones Collective blends traditional storytelling with live music and spoken word to share human experiences, moments of connection and meaning.

Fourth Friday: The Woebegones

Date: Friday, October 23,

Friday, October 23, Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Location: Guelph Civic Museum

Guelph Civic Museum Details: The Woebegones are a Guelph-based duo, channeling influences of soul, blues, folk and country with percussive guitar. They invite you to relate, relax and recover in the sound of vulnerability, resilience and strength.

Culture Days

Culture Days is a national celebration of arts and culture from September 18 to October 4, featuring events that highlight the importance of arts and culture in our communities. This year, Guelph Museum & Culture, in partnership with community, is offering a variety of experiences that invite you to learn and explore.

Click here for the most up-to-date information on Culture Day events in Guelph.

Railway Day at Locomotive 6167

Date: Saturday, September 26

Saturday, September 26 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: John Galt Park

John Galt Park Details: Gather around the largest object in the Guelph Museums collection, Locomotive 6167, for family fun, learning and creativity. Meet the Locomotive 6167 volunteer crew and enjoy music, crafts and train-inspired activities.

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City of Guelph