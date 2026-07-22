Notice of Zoning By-law Amendment

In accordance with Section 34 of the Planning Act, notice of a minor Zoning By-law Amendment is being provided.

Purpose and Effect of the Minor Zoning By-law Amendment

The proposed Minor Zoning By-law Amendment is being introduced to correct a zoning error at 75, 125, 145, 175, 215, 225, 245, 311, 325, 361, and 375 Southgate Drive in By-law (2023)-20790.

This amendment is needed because new information from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) identified that the watercourse behind the subject properties was incorrectly classified as cold water. The City has determined that the appropriate classification is “Permanent and intermittent streams,” which requires a 15-metre minimum buffer instead of the currently applied 30-metre buffer and associated Natural Heritage System (NHS) Zone.

The boundary of the adjacent Provincially Significant Wetland, its associated 30-metre buffer, and the corresponding NHS Zone were also corrected in select locations next to the subject properties.

Two additional minor mapping errors are being corrected where the NHS zone was applied, but no underlying natural heritage feature or associated buffer occurs.

The location where the NHS zone was applied in error will be rezoned as Industrial (B) Zone on the affected properties.

In accordance with Official Plan Amendment 91, approval of Minor Zoning By-law Amendments has been delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Building Services. Minor Zoning By-law Amendments may include:

Removal of a holding (H) symbol, as per Section 10.5 of the Official Plan. Passing a Temporary Use By-law, as per Section 10.6 of the Official Plan. Correcting of minor errors and omissions. Minor text amendments to add clarity for the intent of regulations. Housekeeping updates to reflect changes to job titles, names of City departments, external agencies and organizations, or other policy documents and legislation. Removal of site-specific zoning that is more restrictive than the parent zone.

A Statutory Public Meeting shall not be required for a minor amendment to the Zoning By-law described above unless concerns have been identified by written submission during the commenting period identified in this Notice of Application.

Subject Lands

The proposed Minor Zoning By-law Amendment applies to portions of the properties at 75, 125, 145, 175, 215, 225, 245, 311, 325, 361, and 375 Southgate Drive.

For more information

The planner to contact for the Zoning By-law Amendment is:

Ryan Hamelin, MPlan, MSc – Environmental Planner

Infrastructure, Development and Environment, Planning and Building Services

T 519-822-1260 x 2718

[email protected]

How to Get Involved:

Any person may provide written comments on the application.

To submit written comments, we require written comments no later than 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2026, by any of the following ways:

By email to [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

In person at the Serviceguelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall no later than 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2026

How to Stay Informed:

If you wish to be notified of the decision on this application, you must submit a written request to the City Clerk via email or regular mail, as listed above.

Appeals Information:

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the bylaw will apply and who made submissions at this public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the bylaw is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

No person or public body shall be added as a party to the hearing of the appeal unless, before the plan was adopted, the person or public body made oral submissions at a public meeting or written submissions to the council or, in the opinion of the Ontario Land Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to add the person or public body as a party.

Notice of Collection of Personal Information:

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this Zoning By-law Amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260, extension 2349, or [email protected].

Accessibility:

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.

Attachment 1 – Location Map