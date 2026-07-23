Notice of intention to designate: 7 Balsarroch Place

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 7 Balsarroch Place as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is Part Broken Front, Lot 5, Division F, Township of Guelph, as in ROS201268, Guelph and the property identification number (PIN) is 712370348.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The property at 7 Balsarroch Place is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The property at 7 Balsarroch Place has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design and Physical Value

The subject property meets Criterion 1 and has design or physical value because it is representative and early expression of Neo-Classic architectural style of the mid 19th century in Guelph.

The subject property meets Criterion 2 and has design or physical value because it displays a high degree of craftsmanship in its construction shown in its fine limestone masonry construction and the many architectural features retained from its original construction.

Historical and Associative Value

The subject property meets Criterion 4 and has historical or associative value because it has direct associations with Thomas Rees Brock, a person that is historically significant to the communities of Guelph, Guelph Township and Puslinch Township.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets Criterion 7 and has contextual value because it continues as an important extant and original building in this settlement area and because it is important in defining, maintaining and supporting the development and character of this portion of the York Road neighborhood.

The subject property meets Criterion 8 and has contextual value because it is historically linked to other limestone houses built by early settlers in Guelph and Guelph Township along York Road backing on to the Eramosa River.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 7 Balsarroch Place should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Original 2-storey, limestone house form with hip roof (extending back only as far as the windows flanking the limestone chimneys of the east and west side limestone walls)

3-bay façade with front door in centre bay

Limestone chimney shafts rising from east and west side walls

Front and side walls constructed with roughly squared ashlar limestone with large quoins at front corners and large, smooth-faced window lintels and lug sills

Original 8-pane, wood window sashes on front and side elevations

Name of “Balsarroch” carved into stoop below front door threshold

Single-storey, limestone garage wing with stepped roof parapet and concrete coping slabs

Text of “HOUSE ERECTED 1850 REMODELLED 1932” carved into garage door threshold

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated July 14, 2026, and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Monday August 24, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]

Notice date: July 23, 2026