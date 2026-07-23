Notice of intention to designate: 19 Dublin Street South

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 19 Dublin Street South as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description is PT LOT 385, PLAN 8 , PART 1 , 61R709 ; GUELPH.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential dwelling at 19 Dublin Street South is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets three of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 569/22. The subject building as 19 Dublin Street South has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 as the 3-bay, single-storey limestone cottage is a typology used frequently and representative of the early development of Guelph and the impact of Guelph’s large number of limestone quarries.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 5 because it has the potential to yield information about Guelph’s early development and the commercial and population growth associated with the nearby Market Street and connected market grounds.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because of its contribution to the low-rise, residential, stone and brick character of the surrounding area and connection to other stone structures on Dublin Street and along Waterloo Avenue.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 19 Dublin Street South should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Original building form, including:

Limestone exterior walls

Original window openings with,

Stone lintels

Projecting stone sills

Original central entrance with,

Keystone

Sidelights with sills

Full-width transom window

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated July 14, 2026 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Monday August 24, 2026. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City Hall

1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603

[email protected]

For more information

Imogen Goldie, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-837-5616 x 4240

[email protected]

Notice date: July 23, 2026