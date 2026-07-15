New online reporting form, education campaign launches to support vacant home tax and rental bylaws

Guelph, Ont., July 15, 2026 – The City is launching a new option for residents looking to report suspected vacant homes, as well as a digital education campaign to help tenants and landlords understand their rights and responsibilities during rental renovations.



Guelph City Council formally adopted a Vacant Home Tax and Rental Renovation Bylaw on June 23, and a Rental Replacement Bylaw on July 14, to help preserve the number of affordable homes and rentals in Guelph.



“We’ve heard from many people in Guelph who are facing rising housing costs, and renters especially are feeling those pressures,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “To help open up more homes for Guelph families and better protect affordable rentals, Council unanimously approved these policies that will help ensure we aren’t losing affordable homes while we work to build more.”

Vacant Home Tax

The City has a new online reporting form where residents can report suspected vacant homes. Once a report is submitted, the City will check the property and contact the owner. The City may also use its own records to determine if a home is vacant.



To learn more, view the bylaw or visit guelph.ca/vacanthometax.

Rental Renovation (Renoviction) Bylaw

The City is launching a digital education campaign this month to help tenants and landlords understand their rights and responsibilities during major renovations that require tenants to vacate a rental unit.



The campaign will help inform landlords and tenants when tenants need to vacate a unit, a tenant’s right to compensation, and the right to return to a renovated unit at the same rental rate.



Part of the new Rental Renovation (Renoviction) Bylaw includes a licensing program, which will open in October 2026. Once this program launches, landlords will need to apply for a license within seven days of issuing an N13 notice.



To learn more, you can read the bylaw or visit the Rental Renovation page.

Rental Replacement Bylaw

Council adopted a rental replacement bylaw, including an Official Plan Amendment and Demolition Control Bylaw, on July 14. Under the new rules, property owners will need a permit from the City before demolishing or converting six or more rental units.



The bylaw helps preserve affordable rental housing when vacancy rates are low and below-market rental units are at risk of being lost. Depending on local rental market conditions, property owners may be required to:

Replace lost rental units

Provide tenant compensation

Offer eligible tenants the opportunity to return to replacement units at similar rents

The permit program is expected to launch in early 2027, with more details shared at that time.

Background

These policies stem from the City’s Housing Affordability Strategy approved in 2024 and subsequent Council direction on November 25, 2025. They were developed in response to community feedback on vacant homes, housing affordability and the need to protect affordable rental housing.



Staff will report back to Council each year on the policies, including any recommended changes. To learn more, you can visit guelph.ca.

Quick facts

23 per cent of Guelph households spent above the affordability threshold for housing in 2021 (State of Housing in Guelph, 2023)

Renters are more than twice as likely as homeowners to have affordability challenges (State of Housing in Guelph, 2023)

Resources

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph