Downtown’s East Parkade undergoing upgrades July 13 – 21, temporary parking restrictions in place

Guelph, Ont., July 8, 2026 – The City of Guelph will be completing concrete repairs at the East Parkade from July 13 to July 21, 2026. This work is required to remove and repair deteriorated concrete in parts of the parking structure.



The parkade will remain open during construction, but some parking areas and ramps will be temporarily closed as work progresses through the space. Motorists should expect occasional traffic changes and follow all posted signs and directions while onsite.

What to expect:

The East Parkade will remain open throughout the project.

Temporary closures of some parking areas and ramps will occur between July 13 and July 21.

Traffic may be redirected within the parkade to accommodate construction activities.

Construction signage will be installed to guide motorists and pedestrians safely through the site.

Drivers should proceed with caution and allow extra time when entering, exiting, or moving through the parkade

We appreciate your patience as we complete these important repairs to help maintain the safety and longevity of the East Parkade. To view a complete list of Downtown’s parking options and rates visit guelph.ca/downtown-parking.

For more information

Kristie Di Cristofaro

Supervisor Bylaw Compliance and Security

519-822-1260 extension 2878

[email protected]

Corporate and Community Safety Division, Operations

City of Guelph