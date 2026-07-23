Construction notice: Woodland Glen Park playground replacement

Notice date: July 23, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the playground equipment at Woodland Glen Park, 30 Woodland Glen Drive, as part of our annual playground replacement program.

Why:

Each year, budget permitting, we work on several playground lifecycle replacement projects throughout the city. When we replace play equipment, we consider community input, available budget, maintenance needs and how to make the play equipment fun for everyone. Playgrounds are replaced approximately every 20 years, pending Council approval. If your local playground isn’t on our list this year, chances are it’s not quite time for it to be replaced.

When:

Construction work begins the week of July 20 and is expected to complete in fall 2026.

Changes during construction:

Playground: The playground will be fenced off and inaccessible for the duration of the construction project.

Baseball diamond: The baseball diamond will remain accessible during construction. Please access it using the park entrance from Wagoners Trail.

Park access: The Park entrance off Woodland Glen Drive will be closed for the duration of construction.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]