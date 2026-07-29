Construction notice: Wastewater rehabilitation and temporary road closure at Knightswood Boulevard and Waverley Drive

Notice date: July 28, 2026

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph will be completing sanitary sewer mainline rehabilitation work in the area of Knightswood Boulevard and Waverley Drive. A temporary road closure will be required at the Knightswood Boulevard and Waverley Drive intersection to facilitate this work.

Why:

This work is part of the City of Guelph’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the sanitary sewer system.

When:

The sanitary sewer rehabilitation work will take place between August 4 and August 14, 2026. Waverley Drive at Knightswood Boulevard will be closed from August 4 to August 7, 2026. Knightswood Boulevard will remain closed until August 14, 2026.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Waverley Drive at Knightswood Boulevard will be closed from August 4 to August 7, 2026. Knightswood Boulevard will remain closed until August 14, 2026. Local access for residents will be maintained wherever possible.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes may be temporarily impacted during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about route changes.

Waste collection: Waste pickup will be altered during this time. Please place your carts out for collection by 6:30 a.m. on August 7, 2026, and August 13, 2026.

Private driveway access: Local access for residents will be maintained wherever possible. Temporary street parking exemptions will be in place during the closure period. Parking is not permitted in front of fire hydrants, within corner restrictions, or in designated no-stopping zones.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Christopher West, Supervisor of Wastewater Collections

City of Guelph

Office: 519-822-1260 Ext. 2240

Cell: 226-332-0568

Email: [email protected]