Construction notice: Severn Drive Park playground replacement and pavement resurfacing

Notice date: July 24, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the playground equipment at Severn Drive Park, 125 Severn Drive, as part of our annual playground replacement program. We’re also taking the opportunity to resurface the trails and paved areas throughout the park.

Why:

Each year, budget permitting, we work on several playground lifecycle replacement projects throughout the city. When we replace play equipment, we consider community input, available budget, maintenance needs and how to make the play equipment fun for everyone. Playgrounds are replaced approximately every 20 years, pending Council approval. If your local playground isn’t on our list this year, chances are it’s not quite time for it to be replaced.

When:

Construction work begins the week of July 20 and is expected to complete in fall 2026.

Changes during construction:

Park access: Park entrances off Shackleton Drive and Severn Drive will be closed for the duration of the construction project. There is an entrance at the east end of the park, off Grange Road, to allow access to the volleyball courts.

Parking lot: The parking lot off Grange Road will be inaccessible for the duration of the construction project.

Playground: The playground will be fenced off and inaccessible for the duration of the construction project.

Trails: The trails will be closed for the duration of the construction project.

Basketball court: The basketball court will be closed for the duration of the construction project.

Volleyball courts: The volleyball courts will remain open and accessible throughout construction. Please use the entrance at the east end of the park, off Grange Road, to reach the courts.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]