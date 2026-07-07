Apply now to work at a voting location for the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election

Guelph, ON, July 7, 2026 – The City of Guelph is recruiting community-minded individuals to help deliver the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election.

Members of the public are invited to apply for paid election worker positions to support advance voting from October 10 to 18, 2026, and Election Day on October 26, 2026.

“Election workers play a vital role in helping residents participate in local democracy,” said Dylan McMahon, City Clerk. “It’s a rewarding opportunity to serve your community, gain valuable experience and help ensure every voter has a positive and accessible voting experience.”

Available positions and compensation

While no previous election experience is required, the City is looking for people who are comfortable using technology and computers and interested in supporting our local democracy.

Election workers are paid a flat rate based on their assigned position:

Managing Officer: $450 per day

$450 per day Revision/Ballot Officer: $350 per day

$350 per day Information Officer: $275 per day

$275 per day Tabulator Officer: $275 per day

Learn more about election staffing opportunities at guelph.ca/vote.