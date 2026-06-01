Special funding announcement from Guelph Transit

Attention news, photo and video editors

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2026 – Media are invited to Guelph Transit at 170 Watson Road South on Friday, June 5 at 9 a.m. for a special funding announcement. The event will include remarks provided by officials from the Government of Canada and the City of Guelph, along with a photo op.

Who

Officials in attendance and providing remarks will be:

Member of Parliament for Guelph, Dominique O’Rourke, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Tara Baker, City of Guelph

Deputy CAO, Public Services, Colleen Clack-Bush, City of Guelph

When and where

Friday, June 5 at 9 a.m.

Guelph Transit: 170 Watson Road South

The event will happen in the bus storage facility. Attendees should enter through the front administration office entrance and sign in. See parking map below.

Please note: The intersection of Watson Road South and York Road is currently under construction. Access Watson Road S via Watson Parkway S to get to Guelph Transit.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph