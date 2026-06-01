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Special funding announcement from Guelph Transit

Attention news, photo and video editors  

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2026 – Media are invited to Guelph Transit at 170 Watson Road South on Friday, June 5 at 9 a.m. for a special funding announcement. The event will include remarks provided by officials from the Government of Canada and the City of Guelph, along with a photo op. 

Who 

Officials in attendance and providing remarks will be:  

  • Member of Parliament for Guelph, Dominique O’Rourke, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure 
  • Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Tara Baker, City of Guelph  
  • Deputy CAO, Public Services, Colleen Clack-Bush, City of Guelph 

When and where 

Friday, June 5 at 9 a.m. 
Guelph Transit: 170 Watson Road South 
The event will happen in the bus storage facility. Attendees should enter through the front administration office entrance and sign in.  See parking map below.

Please note: The intersection of Watson Road South and York Road is currently under construction. Access Watson Road S via Watson Parkway S to get to Guelph Transit.  

Image shows an overhead map of where to park at the Guelph Transit building.

Media Contact  

Strategic Communications   
[email protected]    
City of Guelph 

City of Guelph Newsroom