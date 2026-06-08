Road safety improvements coming in 2026

Guelph, Ont. June 8, 2026–The City is installing new traffic signals, pedestrian crossovers and bicycle signals across Guelph this year. You will notice these traffic control measures installed throughout 2026. These changes are guided by the City’s Vision Zero strategy and will help improve road safety for people getting around Guelph by walking, cycling, riding transit, using mobility devices and driving.

Traffic signals

Each year, we install new traffic signals around the city. This year, we’ll install a new traffic signal at the following intersection:

Woodlawn Road West at Michener Road

We’re also replacing existing traffic signals at the following intersections during planned road reconstruction work:

York Road at Watson Road North/South

York Road at Watson Parkway North/South

Speedvale Avenue at Fire Station #2

Wyndham Street North at Carden Street

Wyndham Street North at Macdonell Street

Pedestrian crossovers

Pedestrian crossovers help you cross a road. At a pedestrian crossover, people driving must wait until pedestrians have crossed the entire road before proceeding. We are installing pedestrian crossovers at the following locations:

Paisley Road at Rosewood Avenue/Goldie Avenue

Meyer Drive at Laverne Avenue

Edinburgh Road North at Crimea Street/Robinson Avenue

Bicycle signals

Bicycle signals, which are required by provincial regulations, will be added at the following locations:

Woodlawn Road West and Nicklin Road

York Road at Watson Road North/South

York Road at Watson Parkway North/South

Speedvale Avenue at Fire Station #2

Wyndham Street North at Carden Street

Wyndham Street North at Macdonell Street

For more information

Paul Hutchison

Supervisor, Traffic Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3679

[email protected]