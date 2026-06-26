Construction Notice: University Avenue West Reconstruction – Phase 1

Notice Date: June 16, 2026

Notice Update: June 25, 2026

What’s happening:

As part of the University Avenue West reconstruction project, the City of Guelph’s contractor, Navacon

Construction is working to replace and upgrade water, wastewater and storm infrastructure. We will also

reconstruct the road, curbs, and sidewalk, adding in new sidewalk on the Easterly side between College

Avenue and Caledonia Street. The project will be phased over 2 years with 2026 works going from College

Ave to Caledonia Street. 2027 works will extend from Caledonia Street to Gordon Street

guelph.ca/construction.ca

Why:

The City is making necessary upgrades and improving infrastructure to support Guelph’s growing population

When:

We expect construction on University Avenue West between College Ave and Caledonia Street (Phase 1

construction), to begin Monday July 6 2026, and anticipate it will be completed by Friday November 27 2026

weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: University Ave West will be closed, between College Avenue and Caledonia Street. No through

traffic permitted. Local access will be maintained on University Avenue West.

Sidewalks: Please expect temporary disruptions and follow the posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: No Transit routes affected

Waste collection: Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey

carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule and the contractor will move if necessary. To mitigate mixing of

carts during construction, we ask that carts be labelled with your house number

Private driveway access: All businesses in the construction area remain open. Every effort will be made to

maintain access to businesses and driveways in the construction area during construction working hours (7

a.m. – 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private

property and delays should be expected. The City’s contractor, Navacon, will provide notice of any disruptions

that may occur.

Map of Construction Area

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format

as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact [email protected] or

visit guelph.ca/construction