Riverside Park Floral Clock celebrates 40 years of the Guelph & District Multicultural Festival

Four decades of welcoming, belonging and community connection

Guelph, Ont., June 8, 2026 – We’re proud to unveil the 2026 Riverside Park Floral Clock design celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Guelph & District Multicultural Festival and its vital role in fostering an inclusive and welcoming community.

This year’s planted design features the phrase “One World Living Together,” capturing the values of diversity, connection and belonging championed by the family-favourite event for decades.

Congratulations to the Guelph & District Multicultural Festival on 40 years of bringing the community together!

Guelph & District Multicultural Festival returns to Riverside Park June 12–14

Each year, thousands of visitors head to Riverside Park for the Guelph & District Multicultural Festival, enjoying a weekend full of culture, music, food and friendship. This year’s Festival is just around the corner, coming June 12-14. Information about the event is available on its website, gdmf.ca. While attending the festival, consider taking the time to visit the Floral Clock and check out the festival-focused design!

A living symbol of unity

Found in Riverside Park, the floral clock is one of Guelph’s most iconic horticultural displays. Each year, it features a unique design created and maintained by City staff using thousands of carefully selected plants.

As both a functioning clock and a living piece of public art, the display evolves throughout the growing season, offering something new for visitors to experience from early summer through the fall. The Riverside Park Floral Clock is free to visit and residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Riverside Park to enjoy it alongside the park’s gardens, trails and scenic riverfront.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]