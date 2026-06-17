Recipients named for 2026 Guelph 200 Grant Program

Guelph, Ont., June 17, 2026 – The City of Guelph is excited to share the first round of recipients of the Guelph 200 Grant Program for 2026. $75,000 has been granted to 17 different organizations, community-led groups, and individuals to support and enhance the city’s bicentennial commemorations.

In addition to community-led initiatives funded by Guelph 200 grants, the City identified partnerships with community organizations that will be funded through the 2027 operating budget.

Guelph 200 Grant recipients – March 2026 Intake

Recipient Grant amount A Little Relief $2,000 Art Gallery of Guelph $8,000 Dawn Matheson $2,000 DIYode Community workshop $4,000 Ed Video Media Arts Centre $7,000 Edward Butts $2,000 Elsley Court Victoria Day Committee $1,000 Faces to Names $8,000 Finley Janleigh $2,000 Gone Guelph $2,000 Guelph and District Multicultural Festival Inc. $8,000 Guelph Arts Council $8,000 Guelph Black Heritage Society $3,500 Guelph Dance $8,000 Guelph Guild of Storytellers and the North End Harvest Market Community Builders $1,500 Karen Whylie $2,000 Out on the Shelf $6,000

Guelph 200 partnership agreements

Organization name Contribution CFRU 93.3FM Radio Gryphon Provide recording and editing services for Guelph 200 events and programs. Guelph Chamber Choir Commission and perform a new choral work for Guelph 200 Guelph Indigenous Community Council Support Indigenous People’s Day celebrations during Guelph 200

About the Guelph 200 Grant Program

The Guelph 200 Grant Program provides one-time funding to not-for-profit and charitable organizations, unincorporated community-led groups, and individuals. The funding supports events, programs and legacy projects that mark the city’s bicentennial. The program is designed to support community-led commemoration, deepen understanding of local history, and help build a positive future through projects that create lasting benefits.

In 2026 and 2027, the program will provide a total of $150,000 to the community, with $75,000 available each year. Not-for-profit and charitable organizations can receive up to $8,000. Unincorporated community-led groups and individuals can receive up to $2,000.

Funding recommendations are made by a subcommittee and reviewed by the Guelph 200 Community Working Group. Final approval is provided by the Deputy CAO of Public Services.

The second round of applications will open in November 2026. More information about the Guelph 200 Grant Program can be found here.

In addition to the Grant Program, the City welcomes the opportunity to engage with community partners in a variety of ways to support the development, production, and promotion of Guelph 200 initiatives. These partnerships were recommended by a subcommittee and by the Guelph 200 Community Working Group as projects that have a more global reach in the community or recognize the working group’s initiatives.

For more information

Nicole Neufeld

Supervisor, Guelph 200

[email protected]