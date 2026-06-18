Notice of Public Meeting and Decision Meeting for City-initiated Official Plan Amendment to Enable the Administration of a Rental Replacement Bylaw

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.

Subject lands

Citywide

Statutory Public Meeting

When: July 14, 2026, 4 p.m.

This is a statutory public meeting during a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person in Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

City staff will present a recommendation report to Council on the City-initiated Official Plan Amendment and the proposed Rental Replacement Bylaw. The Official Plan amendment will enable the administration of the Rental Replacement Bylaw.

The proposed Official Plan Amendment and related By-lawswill be shared online starting on June 19, 2026. Visit https://haveyoursay.guelph.ca/en/projects/rental-replacement to view and share comments.

Purpose and effect of the proposed Official Plan Amendment

The purpose of the proposed amendments to the Official Plan is to require the replacement of affordable rental units that are proposed to be demolished or converted as part of the policies on the retention of existing rental housing and to amend demolition control policies and monitoring policies to enable the administration of the Rental Replacement Bylaw.

Additional information

To access documents relating to the Rental Replacement Bylaw:

Visit https://haveyoursay.guelph.ca/en/projects/rental-replacement

Visit guelph.ca/agenda to view the staff report and Council documents, which will be available for viewing as of July 2, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Cushla Matthews, Manager, Community and Affordable Housing

Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 3982

[email protected]

How to get involved

Any person may attend the meeting in-person or online, and/or provide written or verbal comments on these amendments.

If you would like to register to speak to City Council and/or submit written comments about the proposed Official Plan Amendment and/or the Demolition Control Bylaw Amendment, please do so no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The purpose of this public meeting is to share information and consider public comments regarding the Official Plan Amendment. These comments will help Council to make their decision.

You can register to speak to City Council at the combined public meeting and decision meeting in the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

Call 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the hybrid public meeting have the opportunity to speak.

You can submit written comments to be included in the Council agenda in the following ways:

Email [email protected]

Drop off in-person at the Service Guelph counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Written comments must be received by Friday, July 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. to be included in the Council agenda.

How to stay informed

If you wish to be notified of the Council decision on the proposed Amendments, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by email or regular mail/courier as listed above.

Appeals information

Only a specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the amendment will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the amendment is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the amendment is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

There is no ability to appeal the Rental Replacement Bylaw or the Demolition Control Bylaw amendment to the Ontario Land Tribunal. However, an application can be made to the Superior Court to quash the Bylaw or the amendment for illegality or bad faith within one year of adoption of the Bylaw or the Demolition Control Bylaw amendment.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding the amendments. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 ext. 2349 or [email protected].