Notice of passing of designation bylaw: 225 Waterloo Avenue

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2026)-21242 dated June 9, 2026 to designate portions of the property known as 225 Waterloo Avenue as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

As per Section 29 (Subsection 11) of Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, any person who objects to the bylaw may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the City Clerk (within 30 days after the date the notice of the bylaw passing is published) a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the bylaw and the reasons in support of the objection accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal. Notices of appeal to the bylaw must be received by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph before 4 p.m. on July 20, 2026.

For more information, contact:

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 3872

Dylan McMahon, City Clerk

City Hall, 1 Carden St.

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

June 18, 2026