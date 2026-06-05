Noise exemption notice: Wyndham House granted noise exemption on July 29, 2026

The City has granted Hope House an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on July 29, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The exemption will allow noise related to noise from live music and crowds.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by June 10, 2026, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]