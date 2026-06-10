Updated: Lanes reduced on Victoria Road between Brunswick Avenue and Hadati Road for water main break repair

Guelph, Ont.,​ June 10, 2026 – City crews are repairing a water main break on ​Victoria Road between Brunswick Avenue and Hadati Road. Repairs will be completed today and are expected to take approximately 8 to 10 hours. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

UPDATE – June 11, 9:07 a.m.: Work to repair the water main break is ongoing. Traffic is in the northbound lanes are experiencing a complete closure between Cassino Avenue and Hadati Road due to the location of the repair. Southbound is reduced to a single lane. Expect delays in the area.

Service impacts

Victoria Road Recreation Centre will be closed until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. All rentals and programs taking place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. have been cancelled. Any other changes or cancellations will be communicated to those registered or directly to those affected. Further updates will be posted on the recenroll.ca homepage and social media as they become available.

Traffic impacts

Victoria Road will be reduced to a single lane southbound and a total closure of northbound lanes between Brunswick Avenue and Hadati Road. Expect delays in the area.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]